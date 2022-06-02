UPDATE 3:30PM

Our news partners at TMJ4 News report that the ‘critical incident’ this afternoon at Graceland Cemetery was, in fact, a shooting during a funeral.

At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery. There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated.



We will update you when more details become available.



— Racine Police (@RacinePD) June 2, 2022

Five people shot at Graceland Cemetery in Racine during funeral for Da'Shontay King, man shot by Racine Police on May 20. — Steve Chamraz (@TMJ4Steve) June 2, 2022

Da’Shontay King was shot and killed by Racine Police on Friday, May 20th. Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said at the time that officers were attempting to execute a search warrant on a vehicle for a felon in possession of a firearm. After a brief chase police say the man, identified as Da’Shontay King, got out and fled. During the foot chase, during which police said the officer gave “numerous” commands to stop, the man did not comply – and the officer fired their weapon near 12th and Schiller. King was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing evidence in the case and will turn its reports over to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office at the end of the investigation.

ORIGINAL POST 3:00PM

RACINE- The Racine Police Department is asking the public to stay away from Graceland Cemetery as they respond to a ‘critical incident’

Please avoid the area of Graceland Cemetery due to a critical incident. — Racine Police (@RacinePD) June 2, 2022

No further details are being provided at this time.

The cemetery is bordered by Osborne and Ohio to the east and west, and between Poe and Osborne to the north and south.

