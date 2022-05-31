MILWAUKEE- Festa Italiana is returning, just not in the same format we’ve known in the past.

The Italian Community Center today announcing that the festival, which celebrates Italian culture, will take place this year on the Italian Community Center grounds, not the Summerfest grounds.

“This is the Festa Italiana experience,” Italian Community Center Board President Rose Anne Ceraso Fritchie said. “We are excited to welcome everyone to enjoy the food, wine, music, dancing & everything Italian.”

This year’s festival will take place on Saturday, September 24th and Sunday, September 25th. Organizers say this year’s Festa will be treated like a traditional ethnic street festival.

Earlier this year festival organizers announced that they planned to cancel the traditional festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ceraso Fritchie says additional festival details will be released on the ICC’s website as well as social media.