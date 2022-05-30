The 18-year-old student pilot who crashed a single prop plane in a Wauwatosa backyard Thursday has been pronounced dead by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office Monday.

He has been identified as Daniel Perelman of Brookfield.

Suffering critical injuries like severe head trauma, first responders arrived near 103rd and Courtland to remove Perelman from the plane and proceeded to transport him to the hospital.

Perelman took off from Timmerman Airport and radioed in that he was having trouble with the engine and didn’t know how to handle the situation.

“Reporting engine failure,” Perelman said. “It’s not working…I don’t know what to do.”

This wasn’t his first solo flight, according to the medical examiner.

The plane crashed into Rashad Hicks backyard, minutes before he was about go outside to cut his grass.

“My wife looked out the window and said ‘It’s a plane in the backyard,’” Hicks told TMJ4. “I kind of didn’t believe that. It was kind of far-fetched until I went outside and it was a plane in the backyard.”