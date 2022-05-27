The question we all want to know, how competitive is the volleyball?

And of course all of the cool Top Gun stuff too.

Vice Wing Commander of the Wisconsin Air National Guard Colonel Charlie Merkle joins Vince Vitrano & Erik Bilstad on Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss what being in the Top Gun program is really like.

Colonel Merkle talks about the competitive nature of the Top Gun program and if someone like ‘Maverick’ would have been tolerated.

So how accurate is the Top Gun movie? It may be surprising how realistic those movies are, especially in the sequel which has little to no CGI.

Listen to the full interview with Colonel Merkle on Wisconsin’s Morning News right here: