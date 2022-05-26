UPDATE: Tiree Barnes has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

MILWAUKEE – Police are searching for a 23-year-old man whom they say is “critically missing.”

Tiree Barnes was last seen near 54th and Villard around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24th.

Barnes is described as standing 5’7″ and weighs about 217 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a tie dye aqua blue and purple shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

You can see a picture of him below.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Tiree Barnes is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.