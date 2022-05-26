UPDATE: Tiree Barnes has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY
MILWAUKEE – Police are searching for a 23-year-old man whom they say is “critically missing.”
Tiree Barnes was last seen near 54th and Villard around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24th.
Barnes is described as standing 5’7″ and weighs about 217 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a tie dye aqua blue and purple shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
You can see a picture of him below.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Tiree Barnes is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.