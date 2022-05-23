MILWAUKEE- A person was pulled from the water at McKinley Marina around 3:30 this afternoon.

MFD Battalion Chief Joel Rechlitz tells WTMJ a person fell off a boat and into the water. He says first responders were on scene within eight minutes and the individual was pulled from the water.

Rechlitz said falling into the water is especially dangerous this time of year because the water is still cold from the winter months.

“Hypothermia effects everyone no matter how good of a swimmer you are,” he said. “It’s an extreme danger and if someone is unaware and fall in accidentally it’s dangerous because you’re not prepared for that shock to the system and within two or three minutes your muscles aren’t moving like they should and unfortunately bad things happen.”

Rechlitz did not provide the medical status of the person pulled from the water but said first responders conducted life saving measures before they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

