KIEL- Vulgar, hateful, & disturbing. That’s how Kiel Police Chief Dave Funkhouser described threats made against Kiel Area School District staffers and the reason his department advised the district to postpone the meeting that was set to take place Monday.

The Manitowoc Herald Times reported the postponement this afternoon. The district says the meeting will now take place on Wednesday and will be virtual only.

The district has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks after it was revealed that three 8th grade boys were the subject of a sexual harassment complaint after allegedly refusing to call a classmate by their preferred pronoun. A Title IX investigation is ongoing.

The families of the accused students are being represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, which sent a letter to the district calling the complaint ‘wholly inappropriate.’

Title IX is a civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education settings that receive federal funding.

WBAY TV in Green Bay reporting that one of the threats towards the school was a bomb threat.

Chief Funkhouser’s entire statement on the threats can be found below.