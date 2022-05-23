Ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies, Wisconsin State Senator Dale Kooyenga joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to talk about an idea that he had to give a name and a face to our military.

Senator Kooyenga is currently in the Army Reserves, and is launching a new venture called ‘Hero Cards’.

The purpose of these cards is to tell the stories of service men & women in an easily distributed and easy to card similar to a baseball card. This card gives a face and name to these servicemembers and to learn their stories of their service.

You can learn more about these cards, and learn more about these stories at the website, herocards.us.

For more information on the website, and how the idea started, listen to Senator Kooyenga’s full interview on Wisconsin’s Morning News w/ Vince Vitrano right here