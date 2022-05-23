Milwaukee’s music and entertainment scene continues to expand.

The Bucks, along with Wisconsin-based venue operator FPC Live, announced Monday two new concert venues adjacent to Fiserv Forum.

Construction on these two venues, one with an approximate capacity of 4,000 and the other with an estimated capacity of 800, is slated to begin later this year and will be located in the northeast section of the former Bradley Center.

FPC Live has estimated a cost of $50 million for the project and will not request any financial assistance from the City of Milwaukee. These venues anticipate to create more than 500 construction jobs during construction, as well as bring several dozen full-time jobs and 600 part-time jobs. The venues will also serve as FPC Live’s headquarters in Milwaukee.

The plan is for the venues to open in the Deer District in late 2023.