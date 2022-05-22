According to the Racine Police Department, Terry “Scooter” Jackson, the alleged killer of Brittany Booker, was arrested in Chicago following an operation this morning.

The operation was carried out by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force-Chicago Office Racine Police Department reported that upon making contact at a residence, Jackson was observed in a window of the home with a firearm. Following a brief standoff and negotiations Jackson surrendered without incident and a firearm was recovered from the scene.

The 41-year-old is alleged to have assaulted two women in Racine, WI using a claw hammer on Feb. 27, 2022. Jackson is alleged to have returned to Racine, WI on April 24, 2022 where he entered the home of one of his original victims, Brittany Booker, from the Feb. 27 attack. Jackson assaulted Booker in her home with her children present, forcefully removed her from the home and into her vehicle. Booker was subsequently located by the Racine Police Department inside the vehicle deceased from a single gunshot wound to the head. Jackson was later charged with the homicide of Brittany Booker.

The fugitive investigation for Jackson spanned five states, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Texas and Arizona before ultimately returning to Chicago, IL where Jackson was located and arrested this morning.

Police said that incident led to Jackson having several warrants for his arrest, including for attempted homicide. Prior to Jackson’s arrest, three people had been arrested in connection to Booker’s arrest.