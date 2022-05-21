It was another great pitching performance by the Brewers, as starter Brandon Woodruff went six innings only allowing one run and striking out six.

The Brewers bats continued where they left off last night, getting homeruns from Andrew McCutchen and Luis Urias. Keston Hiura continued to swing the bat well, driving in two runs with a single to left.

Tune in below and hear Matt Pauley and Vinny Rottino talk about this win on the latest edition of Brewers Extra Innings as well as all the key highlights that led to another W for the crew!

