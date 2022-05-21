Check your pantry! If you have Jif peanut butter products, you may need to throw them out.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising consumers to double-check their jars of Jif peanut butter.

The J.M. Smucker Co. issued a recall Friday for it’s creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat peanut butters, as they have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states that has left 14 ill, with two people being hospitalized.

The company says jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425, which can be found by the “best if used by” date, have been recalled and should be discarded. Jif is sold at retailers nationwide.

Symptoms include fever, diarrhea (which can be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Salmonella can sometimes lead to more severe illnesses as well, such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis, officials said. Salmonella can be serious or sometimes fatal for children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, according to a news release.