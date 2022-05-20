The longstanding Milwaukee theatre is moving away from the blockbusters and choosing to show the classics instead. The Times Cinema will be operating as a repertory theatre moving forward.

The iconic Milwaukee theatre was forced to close down during the pandemic. Owner Lee Barczak believes the reopening is an opportunity to try something different.

“After being closed through the early part of the pandemic, when we decided to reopen we kicked around a lot of different ideas but the idea of a repertory theatre became one that everyone became excited about in our organization,” said Barczak.

A repertory theatre is a movie theatre dedicated to showing older films based on a concept or a theme that movie goers can identify with.

“Our goal is to build a repertory of different themes throughout the year in which people will be able to anticipate and count on coming to see films on the big screen within that group audience experience,” said Barczak.

Show times and tickets can be found on their website