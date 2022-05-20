Construction continues inside Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

The new undercroft of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Photo Courtesy: Melissa Barclay

MILWAUKEE, WI- It’s hard to forget the fiery images from May 15, 2018.

That’s the day Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church at 1046 N. 9th Street in downtown Milwaukee was devastated by a relentless blaze that left it’s congregation without a home.

Four years later the rehabilitation process continues. Pastor Douglas Peters says there are still areas of the historic church where you can see charred pieces from the fire.

“Because of the way the winds were coming out of the east, I’d say the southeast corner of the choir loft was the one that was the most badly damaged and that’s going to be repaired. That’s in the process of being worked on.”

Peters tells WTMJ that if everything came together at this moment, it would likely take 3 more years for the church to be fully rebuilt.

However, it will take another $6 million to finish the project and that still needs to be funded.

