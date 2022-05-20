One is dead after a police pursuit that resulted in an officer involved shooting in the Midtown neighborhood of Racine.

Around 1 o’clock on Friday a Racine police officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of 12th and Shiller St. A man armed with a handgun fled from the car on foot, followed closely on foot by a Racine police officer. The officer continued to issue commands to stop, the armed man refused all commands and took an action that resulted in the perusing officer to discharge his service weapon according to Police Chief Maurice Robinson. The man did not survive the encounter.

In a video posted on Facebook, the individual was seen receiving CPR before being loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Police are not releasing the suspects name as their next of kin have not been notified at this time. The incident was captured on body camera footage and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Racine PD live during a press conference: