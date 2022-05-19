Milwaukee County has now entered the CDC’s High transmission category, according to Milwaukee’s Chief Health Policy advisory Dr. Ben Weston.

UPDATE: #Milwaukee County has officially moved to the highest #COVID19 CDC level 🟠



Disappointing news with so many tools at our disposal to prevent infection, transmission & severe disease.



This change is due to ⬆️ use of hospital beds, ICU included.



High 🟠 means…



This means officials and residents must work together to flatten the curve, prevent transmission & maintain hospital capacity. According to Dr. Weston that means maximizing your personal protection with vaccines and booster shots.

Citizens are asked to use high quality masks, maintain social distancing practices and test whenever you feel symptoms.