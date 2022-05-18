MILWAUKEE- His attorney’s say it could be a life sentence, given his declining health, after a judge sentenced Clifton Blackwell to ten years in prison after he was found guilty of a hate crime for throwing acid in the face of another man in 2019.

A jury in Milwaukee County found the 64 year old guilty of throwing acid on Mahud Villalaz in November of 2019. The two got into an argument near a bus stop at 13th at Cleveland after Blackwell accused Villalaz of illegally parking in the bus zone.

During the trial in April, Blackwell pleaded self defense, telling jurors that he feared for his life at the time.

During his sentencing hearing this morning, Blackwell said he was still fearful of Villalaz, but said he would have handled the argument differently if he could do it over again.

Blackwell asked about Villalaz. He said he fears Villalaz:



"He still scares me very much. I regret that very much. I would definitely do it differently." — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) May 18, 2022

Convicted of 1st Degree Reckless Injury, Blackwell was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 5 years of extended supervision. He was given 117 days credit for time already served. The judge ordered no early parole.