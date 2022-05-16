MILWAUKEE – Police are asking for help from the public in location a “critically missing” woman.

34-year-old Juliet Acosta was last seen near South Union Street and West Arrow Street on April 29th.

She’s described as standing five feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

You can see a pictures of her below.

1/2 @MilwaukeePolice need help is locating critically missing Juliet E Acosta, 34, last seen near the 1500 block of S Union St on April 29. She is white, 5”, 120-lbs, med. build, w/ blue eyes & long blonde hair. She wore a pink tank top & black sweatpants. pic.twitter.com/EfHqiOz46f — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) May 16, 2022

Anyone with information on Juliet’s location is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.