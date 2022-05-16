MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Police Department says an off-duty officer from Cleveland, Ohio, is the one that shot and killed a 17-year-old man overnight Sunday.

According to MPD, the off duty officer, who has not been identified, was the victim during an attempted armed robbery around 12:20 a.m. Sunday near 17th and Vliet. The officer fired at his alleged assailants, striking, and killing one of them.

Police say they’re still seeking two others in connected to the alleged robbery.

The identities of the officer, nor the 17-year-old have been made public.