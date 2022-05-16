It has been a rough few days for our city.

The Bucks loss was bad, but pales in comparison to the shootings following Friday’s Game 5.

I was out of town on vacation. When I woke up Saturday and logged onto the computer, I was shocked and then saddened by the headlines from national outlets like CNN and the New York Times blasting Milwaukee for being dangerous and out of control.

What made me most sad was that they were right. It is sad. It is scary. It is embarrassing.

You know what would be incredibly powerful? Giannis, our hero Giannis, standing up and talking to the young people in the city who prefer guns to dialogue when it comes to solving out problems.

He doesn’t have any obligation to stand up and speak out, but it might carry some weight.

We know Giannis loves Milwaukee. We all know that those doing the shooting in our city aren’t listening to their parents, the police or anyone else who has tried.