MADISON – The University of Wisconsin-Madison has a new leader!

The UW System Board of Regents are unanimously approving the nomination of Dr. Jennifer Mnookin. She’s set to assume the role on August 4, 2022.

Dr. Mnookin currently works as the Dean at the UCLA School of Law. She’s also worked at the University of Virginia.

“I’m ready to pour my energy into amplifying the Wisconsin idea, sharing the great work done on this campus and how it makes a meaningful, tangible difference in the lives of people throughout Wisconsin and beyond,” Dr. Mnookin said in a video released at the time of the announcement.

Current UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank will resign from the job on May 31st.

Provost John Karl Scholz will take over the job for the two-month period in between.