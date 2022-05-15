The quest for a repeat is over.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was an assist away from a triple double, finishing with 25 points and 20 rebounds, but a collapse of shooting from the field made an uphill battle even worse, as the Celtics cruised past the Bucks 109-81, winning the series 4 games to 3.

Jason Williams had 27 and Jason Tatum had 23 for the Celtics. The Celtics ran away with the game into the second half, finishing 42 percent from the field (37 of 88) and 40 percent from 3 point range (22 of 55). Jrue Holiday added 21 points and 8 assists for the Bucks.

The 3 point shot failed the Bucks and aided in the lob sided loss. Milwaukee finished just under 37 percent from the floor (33 of 90), but were an abysmal 12 percent from 3 point range (4 of 33).

That difference from 3 point range equated to a whopping 54 point advantage.

The remainder of the postseason will now be filled with “what ifs.” Boston will face top-seeded Miami beginning Tuesday in a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals.

One incredible statistic to leave you with: Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 1st player in NBA playoff history to record 200 points, 100 rebounds, and 50 assists in a series.