MILWAUKEE, WI- Milwaukee police say 17 people were shot Friday night on Water Street downtown.
In a press release MPD says it happened just after 11pm near Water Street and Highland Avenue.
This is just blocks away from Fiserv Forum where the Bucks-Celtics game took place.
Victims range in age from 15-47.
Police currently have 10 people in custody and 9 guns were recovered.
All victims are expected to survive.
The investigation is ongoing.
Meanwhile, just a few hours earlier around 9pm Friday, another shooting happened near Highland and MLK where 3 people were shot.
Anyone with any information on these incidents are asked to contact MPD or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.