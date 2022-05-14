MILWAUKEE, WI- Milwaukee police say 17 people were shot Friday night on Water Street downtown.

In a press release MPD says it happened just after 11pm near Water Street and Highland Avenue.

This is just blocks away from Fiserv Forum where the Bucks-Celtics game took place.

Victims range in age from 15-47.

Police currently have 10 people in custody and 9 guns were recovered.

All victims are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, just a few hours earlier around 9pm Friday, another shooting happened near Highland and MLK where 3 people were shot.

Anyone with any information on these incidents are asked to contact MPD or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.