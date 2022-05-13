Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin unveiled the much anticipated Giannis Antetokounmpo mural painted by artist Mauricio Ramirez on the beige brick walls of the office building sitting at 600 East Wisconsin Avenue earlier today at a community celebration; which culminated in Ramirez signing his work of art.

Ramirez and his friend, Antonio Gomez began working on the mural April 24. The 54-foot-tall mural is the largest mural featuring a basketball player in the city.

“We want to congratulate Mauricio Ramirez who flawlessly captured the essence of Giannis in this special mural,” said Feigin. “This is really beyond special. Giannis has seen this, Giannis loves this and he’s talked about it. It is really one of the moments in Bucks history that will last for years to come.”

Mayor Cavalier Johnson also attended the community celebration. Johnson, who began his speech hyping the crowd with a loud “Bucks in 6” chant, praised Antetokounmpo for his dedication to Milwaukee along with Ramirez and Gomez for their “incredible work.”

“We all know Giannis stands 6’11 tall but here on Wisconsin Ave; our city’s main street, Giannis soars above the Milwaukee skyline at 54 feet tall,” said Johnson. “Thanks to the incredible work of Mauricio Ramirez and Antonio Gomez. They have captured our hearts time and time again with their stunning murals all over Milwaukee; northside, southside, Westown, Clark Square, Bay View, Historic Mitchell Street, Walkers Point and lower east side.”

Owner of 600 East office building and long time season-ticket-holder, Dan Nelson, addressed the crowd and said he was thrilled to be presented with this idea.

“Ramirez’ artistry figuratively showing Giannis looking downtown toward the Deer District seems so fitting for a champion who’s achieved so much and constantly strives to improve,” said Nelson.