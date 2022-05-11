MILWAUKEE- Nicholas Matzen is being charged with homicide in the death of 23-year-old Emily Rogers last week.

According to a criminal complaint, Matzen allegedly choked Rogers to death on the day he was released from prison on unrelated charges. The 3-page complaint states that Rogers sought to end the relationship between the two before she was killed.

A friend reported Rogers missing on April 30th, three days after she told police she last heard from Rogers and three days after Matzen was released from jail on a hit-and-run charge.

According to police interviews, an acquaintance of Matzen told them that Matzen admitted to killing Rogers after she told him their relationship was over. After Rogers was killed, Matzen drove her body to 1320 E. Waterford Avenue in St. Francis where he hid it under a Christmas tree.

Police discovered Rogers body on May 5th and

Matzen made his initial court appearance on Wednesday where he was formally charged with first degree homicide and hiding a corpse.