Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Londyn Alvarez.

Alvarez was last seen on Wednesday, May 11th at approximately 3:30 a.m. leaving his residence on foot near the 3200 block of South 12th. Alvarez also suffers from a medical condition, according to police.

Alvarez is described as a Hispanic male, 6’00, 290 pounds, short brown hair, brown left eye, blue right eye, and a distinguishing mark on the right side of his head.

Londyn Alvarez

Alvarez was last seen wearing a black head scarf, cream colored Carhart t-shirt, black khaki shorts, and black tennis shoes with red lining. Anyone with information on Alvarez’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7401.