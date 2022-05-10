RACINE- The Racine Police Department & Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man accused of killing a mother of six.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of Terry Jackson is now $5,000. He’s accused of killing Brittnay Booker in Racine. He was already wanted for allegedly previously having brutally beaten Booker and another woman. @RacinePD @620wtmj pic.twitter.com/Tl9BLAD5dN — Alex Crowe (@AlexCrowe38) May 10, 2022

Racine Police Tweeting out the new reward for the arrest of Terry Jackson Jr. Jackson Jr’s accused of killing Brittany Booker in April, months after he’s accused of attacking her with a hammer.

Booker, 30 was found dead of a gunshot wound in her car near 13th and Villa on April 24th.

Last month, 3 women in the Racine area were arrested after police alleged they helped hide Jackson in the days after he’s accused of killing Booker.

