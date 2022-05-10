MILWAUKEE – As Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are busy battling the Celtics in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs right now, the people at Disney are working on telling their family story to the rest of the world.

“Rise,” a movie chronicling the trials and tribulations of the Antetokounmpo family as Giannis, Thanasis and Alex all worked their way to the NBA, is set to be released next month.

Sons. Brothers. A family of champions 🏆



RISE, an all-new Original movie, streaming June 24 only on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/MpIrSmcahL — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 10, 2022

The film’s debut trailer was released on Tuesday. It’s expected to be released on June 24th exclusively on the streaming service Disney+.