Despite the addition of Tim Michels and multiple other Republican candidates in the race for governor of Wisconsin, former governor Scott Walker still stands by his earlier endorsement of his former lieutenant governor, Rebecca Kleefisch.

“I know Tim and others in the field and I have respect for them,” Walker told Wisconsin’s Morning News on Monday. “But the bottom line is Rebecca Kleefisch has the experience.” Walker reflected on working with Kleefisch from the moment he was elected through the end of his candidacy.

Walker thinks Kleefisch will not only make a strong governor because of her experience, but because of her experience with cancer. Late in Walker’s campaign, Kleefisch found out she had cancer and fought it throughout the race. Walker “She didn’t back down, even with the protest, it would’ve been easy to say ‘Hey, I’m going through cancer, I have a family and I have to deal with this’ but she showed up for work and fought back against all those riots and protests.”

While on the topic of the race for governor, Walker said he doesn’t believe the election will have an impact on the possible overture of Roe v. Wade because of the role of the state legislature.

“Whether Rebecca Kleefisch is governor or if Tony Evers is governor, if the legislation remains the same as it is you’re not going to see more of a change,” Walker explained.

This is in part due to a 19th century Wisconsin law, banning abortion, that will immediately go into effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned.