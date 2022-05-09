Impacting more than 120,000 square feet, the renovation will provide new gaming, food, and entertainment options for guests.

There will be more than 1,800 slot machine stations, including a new bar with 28 bar-top “slot seats” (a first for Potawatomi) and an array of 4K televisions. Guests will also find cashier stations and a brand new Fire Keeper’s Club booth.

Rock & Brews, the restaurant brainchild of legendary musicians Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons from the group KISS, will open its newest location at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino located just off the skywalk as gusts enter the property. A groundbreaking for the new restaurant will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, with Stanley and Simmons scheduled to appear.

“Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin has been home to the Potawatomi for hundreds of years, and this project is another example of how we are continuing to invest in and better the communities that we call home,” said Forest County Potawatomi Chairman Ned Daniels, Jr. “We are excited to bring these new experiences to our guests and to continue our role as the top entertainment destination in Wisconsin.”

Starbucks Coffee will make its debut at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, across from Rock & Brews off the skywalk entrance. It will be a full-service Starbucks location with both beverage and food options.

The property will also open three new “quick service” food and beverage stations where guests can grab a bite or have food delivered to their gaming station. A new gift/convenience shop will also provide an array of amenities.

Construction on the renovation project is scheduled for completion by the spring of 2023.

Greenfire Management Services of Milwaukee, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Potawatomi Business Development Corporation, is teaming with Gilbane Building Services as the general contractors on the project. I-5 will serve as architect.