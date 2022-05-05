MILWAUKEE- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul reaffirming his assertation that state law enforcement resources will not be used to prosecute abortion providers should the SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe V. Wade become law.

“Every investigative agency needs to make the decision about where their resources are going,” Kaul said. “I think it’s important to be clear with Wisconsinites about where my priorities are and where I think they should go and from my perspective they should go towards serious crimes like drug trafficking and internet crimes against children, not an abortion ban.”

Kaul telling WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi that he doesn’t see prosecuting abortions as a legitimate use of state resources, “I think it would be a misuse of state resources.”

Wisconsin has a law on the books, written in 1849, that bans abortions across the board. As written, the law does not include exceptions for rape or incest & does not allow for a grace period for women who found out they were pregnant to get an abortion.

During the nearly 15 minute long interview, Kaul and Scaffidi also discussed the ongoing election investigation currently being led by former State Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and the AG’s ‘Safer Wisconsin Plan’. You can listen to the full interview in the player above.