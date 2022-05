Jason Derulo’s coming to Titletown in June to put on a concert. And to sweeten the pot a little more; it’s free.

The concert will be apart of the annual Summer Fun Days Showcase on Saturday, June 4.

The singer’s performance will take place in Lambeau Field’s west parking lot.

Opening acts will perform on a different stage at Ariens Hill from 3-8 p.m. with a small break between 5:15-5:45 p.m.

The headliners begin to take stage at 8 p.m., following the opening acts.