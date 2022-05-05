Andrez Martina, 53, was found guilty Thursday of beating his 12-year-old grandson, Andre Smith, to death with a mallet, a sledgehammer, two belts, a coat rack and a cane on August 29 near Hampton Ave.

He also beat his 8-year-old grandson, bruising him and breaking his finger.

Martina was being charged with first-degree intentional homicide and physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death and “showed no remorse” when he took the witness stand.

After waiving his right to a jury, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Stephanie Rothstein found Martina guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, among four other felonies; meaning he’ll be spending the rest of his life in prison.

Disturbing details prevailed from the trial.

Martina illustrated the events that took place before the bludgeoning happened saying his Smith was chasing him with a gun. Martina said when he was finally able to retrieve the gun, he blacked out and “completely lost control.”

Martina said the boy supposedly stealing money from him initiated the deadly attack.