Moderna is now asking for FDA okay to get children under six vaccinated and Pfizer is expected to do the same in the coming weeks.

But a new study finds a majority of parents don’t plan on getting their youngest children vaccinated right away.

“The study is not unexpected,” Dr. Smriti Khare, the president of Children’s Medical Group and executive leader for the mental and behavioral health division for Children’s Wisconsin, told Wisconsin’s Morning News.

“When we look at the trajectory of how the population has received the COVID-19 vaccination, it seems that about one-third of the population is very excited about it and is ready, in our offices, looking for the vaccine right off the bat. There’s another one-third that really wants to talk to their trusted health care providers to have more of a discussion about that before they say yes to the vaccine. And there’s about one-third that has said no. So we continue to work through that equation. And I think we are seeing about the same numbers for children less than five years of age as well. We do anticipate having a lot of conversations about the vaccine once it becomes available with parents and caregivers to really make them feel comfortable.”

Listen to the full interview in the player above.