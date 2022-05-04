If you notice that your neighbor’s lawn is looking unusually shabby in the month of May, there’s a reason for that.

The ‘No Mow May’ initiative started in Appleton a few years back and now the movement has spread to other areas of the state, like in southeastern Wisconsin.

Communications and public relations manager for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee Katie Krecklow explains what ‘No Mow May’ is all about.

“This is an awareness campaign to limit lawn mowing and yard clearing during the month of May and that’s a crucial time when over wintering pollinators emerge from hibernation. We have queen bumble bees that are starting to comes out in late April and continue through May,” said Krecklow. “We are also encouraging people to not mow their lawns because that’s when

dandelions and clovers and things like that grow and that is a key source of food for these very important bees.”

If you live in a neighborhood that has certain lawn requirements, Krecklow suggests a compromise of growing out your back lawn during the month, while mowing the front.

To hear more of the interview and about ‘No Mow May,’ click on the audio player above.