MILWAUKEE– A 39-year old woman is dead following a car crash near 35th and Lisbon early Tuesday morning. Police say Yolanda Lecole Baxter was waiting at the corner of the intersection when the first vehicle blew through a red light and crashed into the second vehicle, sending it towards the woman.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video from the corner; viewer discretion is advised.

A driver blew through a red light and crashed into a second vehicle near 35th and Lisbon Tuesday morning. A pedestrian, a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman, was standing on the corner of the intersection and died after being struck.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 30-year-old Wauwatosa woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested at the scene. Charges against the man are being reviewed by the DA’s office.