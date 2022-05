The Milwaukee County House of Corrections is hiring and those interested should head to the Milwaukee County Zoo on Wednesday.

Starting pay is $21.01-$24.13 per hour, depending on the role.

The event will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 10001 W. Bluemound Rd. Milwaukee, WI.

A common theme, Wisconsin jails are facing staffing shortages spearheaded by the COVID-19 pandemic.