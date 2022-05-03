MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm does not want to add prosecuting abortions to his office’s list of to-do items.

Chisholm was asked about the US Supreme Court’s pending decision that would overturn Roe V. Wade, and make abortion a state’s rights issue.

“All I can say at this time is that nobody thinks it would be a good idea for police and prosecutors to get between decisions that are made between a woman and her physician,” Chisholm said when asked Tuesday. “I can’t imagine how inserting us back into the decisions that are made between a woman and her physician are going to help us in the public safety realm, that’s my concern.”

Chisholm also cited the makeup of his office, 50% of which he says is made up of female prosecutors, “Their perspective on representing people that are the most vulnerable is very different and what attracts people to this profession is the belief that they can help people.”

In a statement to the Wisconsin State Journal, Attorney General Josh Kaul said he would not authorize and state Department of Justice resources to be used to prosecute abortion cases.

Governor Tony Evers tweeting out his disagreement with SCOTUS’s pending decision.

Our work to defend access to reproductive healthcare has never been more important. Before I became governor, I promised I’d fight to protect access to abortion and reproductive rights. I’ve kept that promise, and I will fight every day as long as I’m governor. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 3, 2022

Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson said he was more concerned with the leak of the court’s decision, than with the decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

The goal of this unprecedented breach is to intimidate sitting Supreme Court justices. This is yet another example of how the radical left intends to “fundamentally transform” America. https://t.co/KFF46l8eyC — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 3, 2022

Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin joined the group of lawmakers criticizing the decision.