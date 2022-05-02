The Milwaukee Armed Services Committee announced today that Jeff Wagner will be presented with the 13th Annual Citizen Support for Our Armed Services Award on Monday evening, May 16, at the annual Armed Forces Week banquet held at the Wisconsin Club of Milwaukee

Wagner has been an active supporter of MAFW, and has served as the emcee for the Armed Forces Week Banquet for nearly ten years.

“I am both honored and truly humbled,” Wagner said of being selected this year’s award recipient. “Being involved with [Milwaukee Armed Forces Week] is one of the true joys of my professional life.

The Citizen Support for Our Armed Services Award recognizes individuals who support and serve the Armed Forces in outstanding ways as civilians. Past recipients, among others, include Dan Buttery, Iraq veteran and president and CEO of the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center and Capt. James Lovell, former NASA astronaut in both the Apollo 13 and Apollo 8 missions.