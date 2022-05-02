MILWAUKEE – That was fast.

Less than two days after being implemented, a new rule allowing the Milwaukee Police Department to tow unregistered vehicles which are used for reckless driving is already producing results.

“In fact, at the start of this particular policy, we now have approximately six, maybe a little more, vehicles that were towed,” Chief Jeffrey Norman said during a press conference on Monday.

All of those vehicles were towed because they were being driven more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit, according to Chief Norman.

“This is not five miles per hour over the speed limit,” Chief Norman said. “I’m taking about 32, 37 miles per hour over the speed limit.”

“What does that mean? To be 32 miles over the speed limit. You’re talking about someone in the 70’s. Highway speeds on our city streets. Unacceptable on all levels.”

The new policy went into effect on Sunday, May 1st.

Chief Norman says that of the six vehicles which have been towed so far, some have led to other charges.

“We had a weapon recovered and also drugs. So again, we are seeing results in this particular policy,” Norman said.