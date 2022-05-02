The Green Bay Packers announced today an exhibition match between European soccer clubs FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City, the USA Cup, will take place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, July 23. This will be the first-ever soccer match to be played at the historic American football stadium.

The Packers, joined by representatives from FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City, made the announcement Monday morning. The USA Cup is part of FC Bayern Munich’s preseason Audi Summer Tour, during which they will also stop in Washington, D.C., to play D.C. United on July 20.

This will be the second meeting between the clubs on U.S. territory after Manchester City defeated FC Bayern Munich 3-2 on July 28, 2018, at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in an International Champions Cup match.

Tickets for the game will go on sale to the public Friday, May 6, at 10 a.m. CDT. Packers Season Ticket Holders will have access to an exclusive presale starting at 10 a.m. CDT on Thursday, May 5.

The match will begin at 6 p.m. CDT, with further details regarding broadcast network, match weekend activities and stadium information to be announced in the coming months. Parking for general ticket holders will be $20, first-come, first-served, in the Lambeau Field parking lots.