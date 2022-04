MILWAUKEE- One person is dead after a fire late last night near 18th and National on Milwaukee’s south side.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says it was called to the apartment complex at 1817 West National Avenue around 10:30 last night. Once firefighters extinguished the flames they found a deceased victim in one of the units.

No other injuries were reported. The ID of the victim has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.