We are seeing reports of the all clear being sent out in Waukesha. Still best to avoid the area as police presence will likely be there for a little while.

The Waukesha Sherriff’s Department is asking residents to avoid the area of E. Moreland Blvd. and E. Main Street in the city of Waukesha.

An emergency alert was sent out to local area residents, officials say the incident is being contained and a perimeter has been set up around the Baymont Inn and Suites.

According to the Waukesha Police Department, SWAT and sniper teams are at the scene.

An “all clear” will be sent out when the area is secured.