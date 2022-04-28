A 10 year old girl who prosecutors say was killed by a 14-year-old boy in Chippewa Falls over the weekend was strangled and suffered blunt force trauma, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

The initial autopsy results were reported by CNN, which was told by Chippewa County coroner Ron Patten. No further details have been released.

The 14-year-old boy is facing three felony charges; first degree intentional homicide, first degree sexual assault & first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 resulting in great bodily harm.

Chippewa County Judge Benjamin Lane agreed to a $1 million cash bond for the suspect, who was only identified by his initials, C.P-B, in court Thursday.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said Wednesday that the case will likely be tried in adult court, as state law allows those charged with first degree homicide to be.

Police say Lily was last seen by family members Sunday. Her father called police after he says his daughter never returned from a bike ride from her aunt’s home blocks away. Officers discovered the girl’s bike that night and discovered her body in a wooded area near a walking trail Monday morning.

The defendant’s next court date has been set for May 5th. His attorney’s say he will appear via video, not in person.