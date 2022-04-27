The search for a new chancellor at Madison reaching its final stages. The UW-System announcing the 5 finalists for the chancellor position at UW-Madison on Wednesday.

The list includes Ann Cudd, Provost at the University of Pitsburgh, Marie Lynn Miranda, a University of Notre Dame statistics professor and former provost, Jennifer Mnookin, Law school dean at UCLA, Daniel Reed, a university of Utah computer science professor and former provost, and John Karl Scholz, the provost at UW-Madison.

The five finalists were selected from an applicant pool of 37 and were approved by a 21-member search committee chaired by UW Board of Regents Vice President Karen Walsh.

Finalists are scheduled to visit campus next week and take questions during a public forum.