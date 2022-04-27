A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin finds a tighter Democratic primary for U.S. Senate than in February. In the primary contest, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is supported by 19% of Democrats (including independents who lean Democratic) and independents who say they will vote in the Democratic primary, while Alex Lasry is supported by 16%.

Sarah Godlewski gathered 7% of support and Tom Nelson holds 5%. The other seven candidates received 1% or less support.

Many primary voters remain undecided, with 48% saying they don’t know how they will vote, the same as in the February 2022 survey of the Marquette Law School Poll. There remain more than three months until the primary on Aug. 9.

In the previous poll taken in February, Barnes was the choice of 23%, while Lasry was favored by 13%.