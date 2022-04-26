MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin that was supposed to wrap up this week will continue just as Donald Trump urged, but with no more taxpayer money to pay for it.

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday that the probe into President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state will go on beyond Saturday, when the contract with the investigator was scheduled to end.

“The Office of Special Counsel will remain open as we guarantee the legal power of our legislative subpoenas and get through the other lawsuits that have gridlocked this investigation,” Vos said in a statement this morning.

Trump on Monday issued a not-so thinly veiled threat to Vos if he shut it down. Wisconsin’s ongoing review is one of only a handful of GOP efforts to look back at the 2020 election that remain alive.

A spokesperson for the speaker said the details of Gableman’s new salary are being finalized. He has been earning $11,000 per month. The review has a $676,000 budget.

Multiple recounts and court rulings have reaffirmed that President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by about 21,000 votes. There is no evidence of widespread election fraud.