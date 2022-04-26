KENOSHA- Discussions regarding the possible development of a memorial in honor of Anthony Huber will have to wait.

Huber was one of two men killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during unrest in Kenosha in August of 2020.

City documents obtained by our news partners at TMJ4 show that the Kenosha Common Council’s Parks Commission met to consider the memorial proposal on Monday though ultimately decided to table the discussion.

During the meeting on Monday, speakers objected to the memorial, citing Huber’s criminal history which included guilty pleas to misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct- Domestic Abuse in 2018.

Huber and his girlfriend, Hannah Gittings, were in Kenosha protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake when he was shot by Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse’s defense team argued during the trial last November that Huber was the aggressor who tried to hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard when he was shot. Rittenhouse was eventually found not guilty on all counts.