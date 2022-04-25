MILWAUKEE- At a time when more people are working from home and more people are shopping online, our personal information has never been more vulnerable.

For the 3rd consecutive year, Wisconsin-based IT firm SysLogic will be hosting a summit at MSOE to discuss the state of cyber security, how major companies are at risk now more than ever, and how the war between Russia and Ukraine has further destabilized the online eco system.

“With this summit, we can have a real conversation about how IT decision-makers can better plan for and minimize the likelihood of a cyber attack,” SysLogic CEO Tina Chang tells WTMJ.

The summit Tuesday will include speakers from Northwestern Mutual, American Family Insurance, Abbott Labs, Molson Coors, & Children’s Wisconsin.

