Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a school bus being hit near 12th and State on Monday, April 25th.

Officers were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. Investigators say an argument broke out between two parties, followed by several individuals exchanging gunfire, striking a school bus.

The shooting occurred near the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning before dismissal so no children were on the bus. No injuries were reported from the gunfire.

Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect and several additional unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 – or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.